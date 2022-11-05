MLB makes call to close Minute Maid Park's roof for World Series Game 6

Major League Baseball makes the decision during the World Series whether to open or close the roof.

Oh, we're blaming roofs, now Aaron Boone? The Yankees manager had this to say about his team's loss.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The roof at Minute Maid Park will be closed for Game 6 of the World Series.

Although, the forecast calls for clear skies for Saturday's game that could clinch the Astros' championship.

There has been speculation that balls carry more poorly when the roof is open. The only game that the roof was open for during the regular season this year was during Houston's 4-3 loss to Toronto on April 22.

The roof was open for the World Series opener this year, and Game 2 last year. The Astros won that game 7-2 over Atlanta (though lost the series). The roof was also open for Game 3 in 2005, won by the Chicago White Sox 7-5 in 14 innings (Chicago also went on to win that series).

There has been speculation that balls carry more poorly when the roof is open. The Yankees maintained Aaron Judge's drive to right in Game 2 of this year's AL Championship Series would have been a home run had the roof been closed.

The video above is from after the ALCS Game 2, when Yankees' manager Aaron Boone referenced the open roof in the team's loss.

