Minute Maid Park open on Labor Day for COVID-19 testing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Even though it's a holiday, you can still get a COVID-19 test if you need one.Most testing sites are closed this Labor Day, but the Houston Health Department is keeping their Minute Maid Park location open.The Houston sports monument, home of the Houston Astros, organized by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to facilitate a coronavirus testing site starting in August, can process about 2,000 tests a day.The site usually has eight drive-thru lanes and four walk-up lanes. No appointment is required. People may show up at their convenience and will be walked through the process of registering online.To get tested, the inside of your mouth will be swabbed, instead of your nose, after many people expressed anxiety about the invasive nasal test.Officials at the test site told ABC13 that results can be expected between 72 and 96 hours. Some people have gotten them as soon as 48 hours after getting tested.Spanish-speaking staff are also on site, and no healthcare provider will be required for test administration.Testing at Lot C will open at 8 a.m.Testing at twenty other free sites in the Houston area will resume tomorrow.