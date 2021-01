Appointments fill up within minutes at Minute Maid Park vaccination mega site

UPDATE: All new appointments for January 16 are now booked. We'll announce more opportunities as supply increases. #hounews — Houston Health Dept (@HoustonHealth) January 15, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- COVID-19 vaccination appointments filled up within 20 minutes of the announcement being made that slots were available for Saturday, Jan. 16 at Minute Maid Park, which is serving as a mega site.The Houston Health Department said Friday that it was able to offer about 2,600 new appointments for those who meet Phase 1A or 1B of state criteria.The portal opened at 10 a.m.Eighteen minutes later, the slots were filled. The department said it plans to announce more opportunities as supply increases.The same thing happened last weekend when Minute Maid Park, home of the Houston Astros, first became a vaccination site.Last Saturday, all 1,000 new appointments were filled shortly after they were added.The department partnered with the Astros Foundation to operate the landmark as a COVID-19 vaccination site, but it's open only to people who already have their appointments scheduled."This couldn't happen without the volunteer efforts," Twila Carter with the Astros Foundation said. "It's just great to be at Minute Maid Park here today to hear the buzz of people, you know. We're ready to get baseball back in action here, and the only way we can do that is getting everybody the vaccines."You can also check with your primary care provider and local pharmacy, or the Texas Department of State Health Services' COVID-19 vaccine availability map.