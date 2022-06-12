2 minors shot after an argument in NE Houston, police say

Shooting: 5400 Rand. Two males shot, transported to area hospital. #hounews CC8— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 12, 2022
The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on Saturday in the 5400 block of Rand Street.
Officers believe there was a fight between the two minors and others in a black four-door car with tinted windows before the shooting.
Houston police said the 12-year-old was shot in his right forearm, and the 14-year-old was shot in his right thigh.
Both minors were taken to the hospital. They are expected to be OK.