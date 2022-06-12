teen shot

2 minors shot after an argument in NE Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two minors, aged 12 and 14-years-old, were shot in northeast Houston, police say.



The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on Saturday in the 5400 block of Rand Street.

Officers believe there was a fight between the two minors and others in a black four-door car with tinted windows before the shooting.

Houston police said the 12-year-old was shot in his right forearm, and the 14-year-old was shot in his right thigh.

Both minors were taken to the hospital. They are expected to be OK.
