2 minors shot after an argument in NE Houston, police say

Shooting: 5400 Rand. Two males shot, transported to area hospital. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 12, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two minors, aged 12 and 14-years-old, were shot in northeast Houston, police say.The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on Saturday in the 5400 block of Rand Street.Officers believe there was a fight between the two minors and others in a black four-door car with tinted windows before the shooting.Houston police said the 12-year-old was shot in his right forearm, and the 14-year-old was shot in his right thigh.Both minors were taken to the hospital. They are expected to be OK.