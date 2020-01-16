Minor injuries reported in school bus crash in Fort Bend County

Update: There are minor injuries only on the bus. Multiple EMS units on location to ensure students are OK. https://t.co/3YSRhTHU1z — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) January 16, 2020

Minor injuries have been reported after a school bus loaded with students collided with a car Thursday morning in Fort Bend County.It happened around 8:30 a.m. at Highway 6 and S. Post Oak Road in Arcola.Multiple EMS crews responded to the scene to make sure the students aboard the bus were okay, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office. It wasn't immediately known where the students on board attend school.Fort Bend Sheriff's deputies said the car broadsided the bus, but it wasn't clear what may have been the cause of the crash or if the fog was a factor.