SAINT PAUL, Minnesota (KTRK) -- Drivers who are getting pulled over in Minnesota are driving off with coupons instead of traffic tickets.
The vouchers are part of a new program called "Lights On." Drivers who are pulled over for having no brake lights get those coupons for a free replacement.
It's a new partnership stemming from the 2016 shooting death of Philando Castile. He was killed by an officer during a traffic stop over his tail light. Police hope the new program helps ease tensions with the community.
Those who don't get their light fixed and are pulled over again will get a ticket.
Minnesota drivers get vouchers instead of tickets for broken lights
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News