Minnesota drivers get vouchers instead of tickets for broken lights

SAINT PAUL, Minnesota (KTRK) -- Drivers who are getting pulled over in Minnesota are driving off with coupons instead of traffic tickets.The vouchers are part of a new program called "Lights On." Drivers who are pulled over for having no brake lights get those coupons for a free replacement.It's a new partnership stemming from the 2016 shooting death of Philando Castile. He was killed by an officer during a traffic stop over his tail light. Police hope the new program helps ease tensions with the community.Those who don't get their light fixed and are pulled over again will get a ticket.