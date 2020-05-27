Protesters to Minneapolis officers after Houston man dies: 'He begged you for his life'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6212820" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED: The video that was shared online shows the man pleading that he couldn't breathe while bystanders demand the cop move his knee.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (KTRK) -- Dozens of protesters gathered at Emancipation Park in the Third Ward area on Tuesday and called for justice after a Houston man was seen on video pleading that he could not breathe as a white officer knelt on his neck during an arrest in Minneapolis.The man who died, George Floyd, is from Houston and went to Jack Yates High School, where he played football, according to friends and former classmates.The death Monday night after a struggle with officers was under investigation by the FBI and state law enforcement authorities.Police said Floyd matched the description of a suspect in a forgery case and resisted arrest. The unidentified officer ignored his pleas. "Please, please, please, I can't breathe. Please, man," Floyd was heard telling the officer."He begged you for his life," one protestor said to ABC13 as a message to the officers. "If you can stand there and listen to another human being beg you for their life, and you continue to do harm to them, you're inhumane."Friends of Lloyd told ABC13 he moved to Minneapolis four years ago. The Yates High School alumni group on Facebook spoke about him and the hard-to-watch video.The Houston chapter of the NAACP said they stand in solidarity with the Minneapolis branch and Floyd's family.