mass shooting

3 shot outside Milwaukee Bucks game; hours later, 17 others shot few blocks away

10 people taken into custody, police say
EMBED <>More Videos

3 people injured in shooting in downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- Seventeen people were shot Friday night in downtown Milwaukee just hours after three were shot a few blocks away, near the arena where the Milwaukee Bucks were playing in the NBA Playoffs.

Ten people were taken into custody in the shooting downtown, and nine firearms were recovered, according to Milwaukee Police Capt. Warren Allen.

The 17 people shot ranged in age from 15 to 47, Allen said.

In the shooting near the arena, two men, 26 and 29, and a 16-year-old girl were wounded, according to Allen. All are expected to survive, he said.

"There was a 19-year-old male taken into custody in connection with this incident," Allen said. "Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office."

That incident occurred around 9:12 p.m. close to the intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive and Highland Avenue, about a block from the Bucks' home court at Fiserv Forum.

Police did not disclose the names of the people involved nor a possible motive.

The Bucks lost to the Celtics on Friday night-- 108-95 -- forcing a seventh game on Sunday to determine who will play Miami in the Eastern Conference finals.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsinnba playoffsnbamass shootingshootingmilwaukee bucks
MASS SHOOTING
Man pleads not guilty in NYC subway train shooting
Deputies protect school killer after potential juror threat
Mass shooting wave rattles communities large and small in US
Police arrest suspect in mall shooting that left 14 injured
TOP STORIES
HFD responds to building fire near the North Freeway
Student with special needs battered during high school arrest
Man admits to abusing 5-year-old girl causing her to go blind
Photos of wanted murder suspect released in killing of A/C repairman
Man with illness asks for repair of driveway damaged by trucks
6 power generating facilities trip offline as ERCOT urges conservation
Here's what we know about a potential pre-season tropical development
Show More
12-year-old hit by stray bullet released from hospital
Indicted Harris County staffers, DA at odds over bond conditions
Drivers to Galveston will soon get some traffic relief along I-45
Small chance for a big storm Saturday, lunar eclipse Sunday
Chase suspect arrested after short foot pursuit in SW Houston field
More TOP STORIES News