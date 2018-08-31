Miller Outdoor Theatre warns fans of ticket scams

Anyone selling tickets very far in advance of the show.





Anyone promising digital copies





Anyone selling tickets at all. All MOT events are free.

Miller Outdoor Theatre is warning everyone about potentials scams involving fake ticket sales.The theatre shared a post on Facebook reminding Houstonians that all of their tickets are free.MOT says that anyone selling tickets to their shows is basically a scam artist, because all of their shows are free.Here's some red flags that you should be aware: