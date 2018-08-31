Miller Outdoor Theatre warns fans of ticket scams

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Miller Outdoor Theatre is warning everyone about potentials scams involving fake ticket sales.
The theatre shared a post on Facebook reminding Houstonians that all of their tickets are free.
MOT says that anyone selling tickets to their shows is basically a scam artist, because all of their shows are free.
Here's some red flags that you should be aware:
- Anyone selling tickets very far in advance of the show.
- Anyone promising digital copies
- Anyone selling tickets at all. All MOT events are free.