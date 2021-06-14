Millard House II officially approved as new HISD superintendent

It’s official! Millard House II is the new superintendent of #HISD. pic.twitter.com/QNT62CXgrO — Houston ISD (@HoustonISD) June 14, 2021

Houston Independent School District Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan is leaving the district to pursue a new journey in Missouri, but what are her thoughts before she leaves? What has she learned during her time at HISD? What played a role in her decision to leave her post?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Millard House II era in the Houston Independent School District is officially here.On Monday, the district's board of trustees gave unanimous approval to give the permanent job to the former director of schools for the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System in Tennessee.House was the lone finalist for the superintendent job that had been in flux for the last several years. Dr. Grenita Lathan, who held onto the interim position, officially departed the job over the weekend.Last month, House was introduced by board members under unanimous appointment.In the face of a possible state takeover, House was positive about taking on the role."A lot of people focus on challenges in terms of new job opportunity," House said on May 21. "I focus on the opportunities. There are great people here in HISD. I think we have the tools in our tool belt to move beyond some of the drama and the issues that have been plagued by the school system."Of a state takeover, House stood firm on letting HISD control its own destiny in troubled times."We're not looking for the school system to be taken over or this board to be taken over," he said. "We're looking forward to providing what's needed and showing that we have the capacity to do so."Houston ISD, the seventh largest school district in the U.S. and, by far, Texas's largest, is House's biggest role in his 22 years as an education leader.Aside from Clarksville-Montgomery County, he has served for school systems in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Charlotte, North Carolina.