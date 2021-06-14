houston isd

Millard House II officially approved as new HISD superintendent

EMBED <>More Videos

Houston ISD board unanimously appoints new superintendent

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Millard House II era in the Houston Independent School District is officially here.

On Monday, the district's board of trustees gave unanimous approval to give the permanent job to the former director of schools for the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System in Tennessee.

The video above is from a May 21, 2021, report on Millard House II's introduction to HISD.



House was the lone finalist for the superintendent job that had been in flux for the last several years. Dr. Grenita Lathan, who held onto the interim position, officially departed the job over the weekend.

Last month, House was introduced by board members under unanimous appointment.

SEE MORE: Lone finalist for HISD superintendent Millard House II promises reform and urges no state takeover

In the face of a possible state takeover, House was positive about taking on the role.

"A lot of people focus on challenges in terms of new job opportunity," House said on May 21. "I focus on the opportunities. There are great people here in HISD. I think we have the tools in our tool belt to move beyond some of the drama and the issues that have been plagued by the school system."

Of a state takeover, House stood firm on letting HISD control its own destiny in troubled times.

"We're not looking for the school system to be taken over or this board to be taken over," he said. "We're looking forward to providing what's needed and showing that we have the capacity to do so."

Houston ISD, the seventh largest school district in the U.S. and, by far, Texas's largest, is House's biggest role in his 22 years as an education leader.

Aside from Clarksville-Montgomery County, he has served for school systems in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Charlotte, North Carolina.

SEE MORE: Dr. Grenita Lathan says 'she did what was asked' during time as HISD's interim superintendent
EMBED More News Videos

Houston Independent School District Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan is leaving the district to pursue a new journey in Missouri, but what are her thoughts before she leaves? What has she learned during her time at HISD? What played a role in her decision to leave her post? Hit play to watch her one-on-one interview with ABC13 in the video above.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhoustonhouston isdhisdschool board
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON ISD
Milby High students protest over sexual misconduct allegations
Restorative discipline works to remove racial bias in Houston schools
How a nonprofit is helping staff shortages at Houston-area schools
Prosecutors accept assault charges for 2 teens in cafeteria beating
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
More TOP STORIES News