Politics

Army warns of fake military draft texts circulating this week

By Alex Meier
The United States Army is warning the public of fake texts alerting individuals that they were selected for a military draft.

The U.S. Army Recruiting Command said these texts have been circulating throughout the week amid fears of war with Iran after a U.S. airstrike killed the country's top general Qasem Soleimani.

EMBED More News Videos

First, Congress and the president would need to authorize legislation to start a draft.





"You'll be fined and sent to jail for minimum of 6 years if no reply," a screenshot of a fraudulent text message reads.

The Army also said if the United States were to authorize a draft, administration would be handled by the Selective Service System, not the Army's recruiting branch.

Congress and the president would first need to pass official legislation to enact a draft.

The Selective Service System then selects draftees using a lottery system, and even those chosen through the lottery are not automatically enlisted.

The U.S. has not enacted a draft since 1973 during the Vietnam War.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsmilitaryu.s. & worldscamarmyiran
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News