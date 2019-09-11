'Jersey Shore's' Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino to be released after 8-month stint in jail for tax evasion

OTISVILLE, New York -- "Jersey Shore" star Michael Sorrentino will soon be free to GTL!

Sorrentino, more commonly known as "The Situation," will be released from federal prison in Otisville, New York Thursday after serving eight months on a tax evasion conviction.

The reality TV star and his brother Marc pleaded guilty in January 2018 after being charged in 2014 with multiple tax offenses related to nearly $9 million in income.

Marc was sentenced to two years in prison.

Michael Sorrentino appeared on all six seasons of the show that ran from 2009 to 2012 and followed the lives of rowdy housemates in the New Jersey town of Seaside Heights.

He and other cast members reunited last spring for "Jersey Shore Family Vacation."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
