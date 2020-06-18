texas news

Mike Pence to visit 'Freedom' event at Dallas megachurch

DALLAS, Texas -- Vice President Mike Pence will visit Texas later this month for a "Celebrate Freedom" event at a Dallas megachurch, officials said Wednesday.

Pence's office said the vice president will travel to Dallas on June 28 and will visit First Baptist Church. He will also speak at the church's event, which is described as "an annual celebration of America's freedom and spiritual foundation."

Robert Jeffress, the pastor of the 14,000-member, Southern Baptist church, is one of President Donald Trump's leading allies among conservative evangelical Christians.

This weekend, Pence is scheduled to attend Trump's first campaign rally since the coronavirus campaign began in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He also spent time in Iowa this week, visiting a diner and speaking at a Winnebago facility.
