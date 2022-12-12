WATCH LIVE

Houston police looking for man they are charging for shooting and killing tattoo shop worker

Monday, December 12, 2022 10:12PM
Ongoing feud between tattoo shop workers ends in deadly shooting: HPD
A tattoo shop worker is dead and his colleague is on the run after an ongoing dispute between the two turned into deadly gunfire, HPD said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police have filed charges against the man they suspect shot and killed a colleague on Thursday after an ongoing feud in northeast Houston.

The video featured above is from the previous report.

PREVIOUS: Tattoo shop worker killed when feud with another employee turns into shooting, HPD says

On Dec. 8, officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 800 block of Mesa Drive, where they found a man dead in a parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

Although the suspect is not in custody, HPD is charging 49-year-old Miguel Angel Gomez with murder.

HPD's investigation indicated the 35-year-old victim had an altercation with Gomez outside of a business, which led to the shooting.

HPD Homicide Division urges that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gomez or in this case to call them at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

