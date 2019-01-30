COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa --An Iowa woman is in trouble with the law after police say she left her two young children alone in the car in single-digit temperatures while she interviewed for a job.
"So we were at Party City and we happened to walk out and we see this little boy just standing in the back seat and the windows cracked," Jennifer Morgan, the woman who discovered the kids in the car, told KETV.
Morgan said she came upon the car with the kids with her cousin. The car was not running.
"I opened up the little boy's door and he just came right to me," she said. "The little boy had like a wind coat on, and the little girl had like a light vest jacket on."
Morgan's cousin called 911. The pair brought the kids to their warm car while they waited for police to arrive.
"The temperature was 5 degrees at that time, so approximately 15 below wind chill," said Lt. Darren Budd of the Council Bluffs Police Department.
Budd said the children, 2 and 4 years old, were left inside the car for 45 minutes.
Their mother, 25-year-old Stephany Moses, eventually came out of Boot Barn and was arrested on child endangerment charges.
Morgan said Moses told police she was applying for a job inside.
"She did look like, 'Oh man, I really did screw up,'" Morgan said. "Why would you leave two babies in the car? That just broke my heart."
"As a parent, I'd never leave my kids out in weather like this. I don't leave my dog out in weather like this, let alone my kids, so obviously with the ability of people to freeze at a temperature like that, especially lightly dressed, especially somebody that can't protect themselves in any way shape or form, it's pretty egregious to me," Budd said.
The children have been placed into protective custody with the Iowa Department of Human Services.