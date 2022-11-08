Break the mold by casting your vote at these unique Harris County polling locations

Election Day is here! In addition to poll workers, there will be monitors from the State of Texas and Harris County at the request of the mayor, county judge and county attorney.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Every time you vote it's mostly the same. You show up at your local school, church, multi-service center or municipal building and cast your ballot.

But did you know there are more unique settings to complete your civic duty in Harris County?

The video above is from a previous report.

Texas voters can cast their ballots at any location within the county where they were registered.

If you're wanting to switch it up this year, one unique option is Buddy's Bar on Grant Street.

To celebrate the Midterm Election, the Montrose-area gay bar is offering a complimentary ready-to-drink 12 oz. can of crown whiskey and cola, peach, lemonade or ranch rider paloma.

Harris County voters can also cast their ballots at the homes of some of the city's sports teams.

This year, NRG Arena, PNC Stadium and the Toyota Center are all serving as polling locations.

Or, if you're feeling it, you can cast your ballot at one of three different funeral homes across Harris County serving as polling locations.

If you want to make your voice heard, but also check out some aerospace displays and artifacts, consider voting at the Lone Star Flight Museum.

To see a full list of Harris County polling locations, visit harrisvotes.com.

Polls close at 7 p.m.

Unique polling spots in Harris County:

Buddys Bar - 2409 Grant St

Calvary Hills Funeral Home - 21723 Aldine Westfield Road

Cypress Fairbanks Funeral Home - 9926 Jones Road

Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council - 3000 Southwest Freeway

Lone Star Flight Museum - 11551 Aerospace Avenue

Navarre Funeral Home Inc - 2444 Rollingbrook Drive

NRG Arena - 1 NRG Pkwy

PNC Stadium - 2200 Texas Ave