Staff catch Deer Park ISD middle school student with gun at school

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- A middle school student who brought a weapon into the building was caught on Monday afternoon, according to Deer Park Independent School District.At Fairmont Junior High, students noticed a fellow classmate with a gun around 2:30 p.m. and reported it to a teacher, school officials said. After the teacher called the front office, the school resource officer, along with Pasadena police officers, came to take the student into custody.It wasn't immediately clear how the student got the gun or why they brought it to school.Investigators have yet to release the identity of the student.Fairmont Junior High, located on Holly Bay Court, is home to about 825 students grades 6, 7 and 8.