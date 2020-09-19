Society

Michelob Ultra hiring 'chief exploration officer' to visit national parks

Beer-maker Anheuser-Busch is looking for a CEO for one of its brands, but the job description is a bit different.

The job is for a chief of exploration officer for Michelob Ultra Pure Gold.

The brand touts an office with a great view, lots of travel and beer to go with it.

On the website, the job description says the ideal candidate will have a "deep appreciation for nature," and be able to find and take the best photos at national parks to share on the beer brand's social media.

Michelob said the new hire will travel in a camper van that will be equipped with a bathroom and shower, gas money and beer for off days.

A "plus one" will also be able to join you for the adventures, or you can take your furry friend.

Michelob says the job will pay $50,000, and will take applications on its website through the end of the month.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyjobs hiringtravelnational park serviceu.s. & worldbeerjobs
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical Storm Beta turns west as it targets Texas coast
Evacuation orders in your area ahead of Tropical Storm Beta
Officials flag envelope containing ricin addressed to Trump: Sources
Galveston braces for Beta's impact
Father of Sierra Rhodd shot to death
Here's what people had to say at Sierra Rhodd's vigil
Astros' pitcher to undergo Tommy John Surgery
Show More
Man shot to death after a rock was thrown at his apartment
Here's a recap of the news you need for Saturday, September 19
No fans will be at Houston Texans' 1st home game of season
HISD facilities reported having presumed positive COVID-19 cases
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87
More TOP STORIES News