Taser used on HFD firefighter accused of resisting arrest

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who had to be stunned with a Taser at a Buffalo Wild Wings on Monday was identified as a city of Houston firefighter who has been arrested at least one time in the past.The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said Michael Sinclair was arrested after deputies responded to an intoxicated male causing a disturbance at the restaurant in the 15800 block of North Freeway.Sinclair was booked into the Harris County Jail with resisting arrest. His bond was set at $100.According to the constable's office, deputies warned the intoxicated man to leave the business. After the man refused, deputies tried to detain him.The deputies used their department-issued Tasers, and after a brief struggle, they detained Sinclair.Houston Fire Department confirmed Sinclair is one of its employees, serving for six years. HFD said he was placed under administrative investigation.A records check showed Sinclair was arrested once before in a 2019 criminal mischief case that has since been dismissed.