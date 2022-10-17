Michael Bublé talks with ABC13 about unique 'Dancing With the Stars' collaboration

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Four-time Grammy Award winner Michael Bublé is joining Dancing With the Stars for a special "Michael Bublé" night on Monday, Oct. 24.
The international star will be in the famous ballroom as a guest judge, where the remaining dancers will perform original dances to his award-winning music.
You can stream the episode live on Disney+ on Mondays at 7 p.m. and watch the episode replay within the hour following the broadcast.
"It means so much to me," Bublé told ABC13 in a one-on-one interview.
"I love these people, I'm jealously in love with their talent. I wanted to show them how much I love them and this seemed like a great way to do it," Bublé told ABC13.
Bublé spoke with ABC13 about how the collaboration came about, his thoughts on being a judge and the inspiration for his projects.
He also gave the ABC13 baby boom parents-to-be some special advice!
In addition to four Grammy wins, Bublé boasts multiple Juno awards, six multi-platinum albums and has sold more than 75 million albums worldwide.
Watch the full conversation in the video above.