Michael Bublé talks with ABC13 about unique 'Dancing With the Stars' collaboration

Michael Bublé is a busy man! Here, he chats with ABC13 about his upcoming night on "Dancing With the Stars," plus he gives parenting advice to the baby booming crew at KTRK.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Four-time Grammy Award winner Michael Bublé is joining Dancing With the Stars for a special "Michael Bublé" night on Monday, Oct. 24.

The international star will be in the famous ballroom as a guest judge, where the remaining dancers will perform original dances to his award-winning music.

"It means so much to me," Bublé told ABC13 in a one-on-one interview.

"I love these people, I'm jealously in love with their talent. I wanted to show them how much I love them and this seemed like a great way to do it," Bublé told ABC13.

Bublé spoke with ABC13 about how the collaboration came about, his thoughts on being a judge and the inspiration for his projects.

He also gave the ABC13 baby boom parents-to-be some special advice!

In addition to four Grammy wins, Bublé boasts multiple Juno awards, six multi-platinum albums and has sold more than 75 million albums worldwide.

