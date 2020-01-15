Michael Avenatti taken into custody by IRS agents on allegations of violating terms of pre-trial release

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels, was taken into custody by IRS agents Tuesday on allegations of violating the terms of his pre-trial release.

Avenatti has been facing criminal investigations in New York and California on a variety of issues, including alleged extortion of Nike in New York, wire fraud of a client and tax fraud in California.

The State Bar of California last year began the process to disbar him from law practice in the state.

On Tuesday, Avenatti was appearing for a disciplinary hearing involving the California State Bar.

During a break in the proceedings, IRS agents took him into custody, sources tell ABC News.

Avenatti first came to public attention as the attorney for Daniels in lawsuits against President Donald Trump related an alleged nondisclosure agreement over an alleged affair. Last year Daniels replaced Avenatti with a different attorney.

Avenatti is expected to appear in federal court in Santa Ana Wednesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countyarrest
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News