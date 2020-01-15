Michael Avenatti taken into custody by IRS agents on allegations of violating terms of pre-trial release

Michael Avenatti, attorney and spokesperson for adult film actress Stormy Daniels, arrives at federal court, Monday, April 16, 2018, in New York. (Seth Wenig/AP Photo)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels, was taken into custody by IRS agents Tuesday on allegations of violating the terms of his pre-trial release.

Avenatti has been facing criminal investigations in New York and California on a variety of issues, including alleged extortion of Nike in New York, wire fraud of a client and tax fraud in California.

The State Bar of California last year began the process to disbar him from law practice in the state.

On Tuesday, Avenatti was appearing for a disciplinary hearing involving the California State Bar.

During a break in the proceedings, IRS agents took him into custody, sources tell ABC News.

Avenatti first came to public attention as the attorney for Daniels in lawsuits against President Donald Trump related an alleged nondisclosure agreement over an alleged affair. Last year Daniels replaced Avenatti with a different attorney.

Avenatti is expected to appear in federal court in Santa Ana Wednesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles county
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 arrests made in Bellaire HS shooting arrested: Police
Alex Cora out as Red Sox manager amid Astros scandal
LCISD teacher denies mistreating child with special needs
Dense Fog Advisory in effect, record warmth Wednesday
1 dead, 2 missing after Galveston boat crash
ABC13 Evening News for January 14, 2020
Taco Cabana closes 5 locations in Houston
Show More
RodeoHouston concert tickets to go on sale Thursday
2 El Campo students killed in car crashes on same weekend
Man walking on Gulf Fwy dies after police try to arrest him
Voodoo Doughnuts' first Houston location opens Wednesday
Project to move I-45 being called 1 of nation's most wasteful
More TOP STORIES News