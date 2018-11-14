Michael Avenatti, the outspoken attorney who represents porn star Stormy Daniels in her legal battles against President Donald Trump, was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in Los Angeles, police said.The alleged incident occurred Tuesday and a report was taken, police said.Avenatti was arrested Wednesday by officers with the West Los Angeles station.Details of the allegations against Avenatti were not immediately disclosed.Avenatti, 47, represents Daniels in her effort to void a non-disclosure agreement she signed with Trump while he was running for president in 2016. The agreement was over a payment she received to keep quiet about an alleged affair the two had a decade earlier.The attorney also got involved in the battle over Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court when he represented a client who alleged inappropriate sexual conduct by the nominee.Avenatti has also discussed the possibility of running for president in 2020.