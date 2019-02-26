Michigan mobile home fire leaves 3 kids dead, 4 family members injured

EMBED </>More Videos

Three young children died and four other family members were critically injured following a fire at a mobile home in Imlay City, Michigan.

IMLAY CITY, Mich. --
Three young children have died and four other family members were critically injured following an early-morning fire at a mobile home in Michigan.

Three children that were recovered from the fire were deceased, police said. They were a 3-year-old girl and two boys, ages 5 and 6, WXYZ reported.

"When we arrived, we found a woman screaming hysterically that her children were still inside the trailer," Imlay City Police Chief Scott Pike said. "Nothing can prepare you for picking up a dead child. Our officers had to carry one of the children to the ambulance, where firefighters were trying to resuscitate him."

Other victims were a 1-month old baby, 18-month boy and the children's parents. All are listed in critical condition.

Police say the exact cause of the fire is not yet know, but did say it was most likely a heating related issue. Officials say the furnace in the mobile home wasn't working properly.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firechild killedchild injuredfatal fireu.s. & worldmobile homesMichigan
Top Stories
LIVE VIDEO: Hail possible with thunderstorms this evening
Most likely roads to flood in and around Houston
Student with special needs beaten at HS, mother says
Tested negative for the flu? You might still have it
Dad charged after claiming he dropped 2-week-old baby
Jewelry designer's line goes worldwide after start at RodeoHouston
Infant girl and 1-year-old boy possibly thrown off building
3 accused of faking 18-wheeler safety inspections
Show More
REMAINS FOUND: 3rd person unaccounted for after plane crash
Veteran asks for 100 birthday cards but gets thousands
Woman died following transfusion of wrong blood type: Report
Cancer survivor's 600,000 Southwest miles disappear
Half of Americans want law requiring women take husband's name
More News