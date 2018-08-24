STORM DAMAGE

Meyerland residents hit by Harvey mull paying more in property taxes for flood-mitigation projects

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman in Meyerland neighborhood builds levee around home after Hurricane Harvey causes water damage

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
"All around us, everybody is either lifting, tearing down, it was a tough decision, but we had to make a choice," Bernadette Yim told Eyewitness News.

Yim and her family have rebuilt since Harvey dumped 36 inches of rain inside their Meyerland home.

Now, on the first anniversary of Harvey, she and others here are wondering would it be worth paying higher property taxes for flood-mitigation projects across the county?

"Houston and Harris County is on the Gulf Coast. We're in a flood-prone area. We had three massive rain storms in less than three years, we have to assume that they're going to keep coming, so this is now a priority," Judge Ed Emmett says.

Judge Emmett is pushing a $2.5 billion bond that would pay for more than 230 projects, including fixing bayous, widening channels, and the biggest proposed home buyout program in our history.

"We have a lot of areas that haven't gotten much attention, places like Cypress Creek. People didn't used to live there, and now we have several thousands of people there where it could potentially flood," Judge Emmett said.

The bond is a lot of money, and as meteorologists continue to predict more and more unpredictable weather patterns, there's no guarantee that the projects will be effective.

But for some, the bond is a start that's worth considering, especially if you want to stay in Harris County.

"We've invested so much in this house and we've had so much attachment to this house. This is my child's house, this is my home," Yim said.

EMBED More News Videos

Face of Hurricane Harvey looks at lessons learned since then

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hurricane harveystorm damagebondsvotingHoustonRichmond
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STORM DAMAGE
West U mom publishes children's book chronicling Hurricane Harvey
SH-87 on Bolivar Peninsula undergoes potentially life-saving lift
Supermodel helps get Harvey-damaged school back on its feet
Pre- and post-storm electric, natural gas safety tips
More storm damage
Top Stories
Harvey victims keeping close eye on flood bond vote
FLOOD BOND ELECTION: What you need to know before voting
After 2 floods, family builds 7-foot levee around their home
13 Investigates: How've charities spent Harvey recovery money?
Florida woman charged after wild 2-county chase in Houston
Hargrave High School sign warns teachers inside may have guns
Celebration of life to be held for ABC13 weatherman Ed Brandon
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill
Show More
3 men in silver truck wanted after deadly drive-by shooting
Firefighters want you to adopt these rescued puppies
This company wants to trademark 'LOL' to attract youth
Family in mourning after bizarre logging accident kills father
11 arrests made in prostitution sting in NW Harris County
More News