METRO may require passengers to wear masks while riding transit

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County is looking to require its riders, employees, contractors and visitors to wear a face covering unless impracticable due to a medical condition, according to a June 21 news release from the transit agency.METRO will first need approval from its board of directors during its upcoming June 25 meeting to make the rule a reality, but should it be passed, it would be consistent with Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's June 19 signed order mandating that everyone over the age of 10 wear a face covering while in businesses on commercial properties, including employees, visitors and customers, which lasts through June 30.The transit agency has had 38 of its employees and 10 contractors become infected with COVID-19 since the pandemic came to the Greater Houston area.METRO has also put up posters across the system reminding riders and community members to protect themselves and others by wearing face coverings, according to the release.METRO's board meeting will be held virtually starting at 10 a.m. June 25.