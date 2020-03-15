Houston METRO police sergeant killed in crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY- @TxDPSSoutheast Troopers responded to a one-vehicle fatality crash at Riverwalk/Brazos. Preliminary report indicates a passenger car traveling west on Riverwalk left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. pic.twitter.com/vITvXpkDHf — TxDPS - Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) March 15, 2020

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas -- A Houston METRO Police Department sergeant was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.DPS troopers responded to the crash on Brazos and Riverwalk Drive around 1:40 a.m.When troopers arrived, they found a 1954 Chevrolet with Sgt. Erik Martinez Tellez stuck inside.Witnesses say Tellez had gone to a friend's house just down the street from the crash and decided to take the Chevrolet out for a spin.Driving at a high-rate of speed, Tellez allegedly crashed into a tree. He died at the scene.