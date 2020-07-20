coronavirus texas

METRO offers discounted rides for students returning to classroom

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Not only does METRO help riders get to work, it also helps thousands of students get to school.

METRO is offering a discounted Student Q Fare Card to students in kindergarten through 12th grade, as well as those in college, as they head back to the classroom this school year.

This gives students the ability to ride any METRO service for 50 percent off the regular fare.

To support social distancing efforts, you can apply for the Q Fare card online, and pay for your ride through the app. You just have to upload the required documents for the student's age group, such as student ID, school enrollment form, or proof of credit hours.

And any rider wanting to do contactless ticketing can use the Q mobile Ticketing App.
