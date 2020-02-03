METRO bus hit by gunshots, passenger injured in NW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A METRO bus passenger credits the safety glass on board for saving his life after the bus was struck by gunfire Monday morning.

It happened some time after 6 a.m. at Gulf Bank Road and Veterans Memorial in the Hidden Valley neighborhood.

Someone fired a weapon five times toward the bus and at least one bullet struck a rear window, according to Houston police.

Passenger Dwayne Willougby was on board when bullets struck the bus. Willoughby was hit in the head by glass fragments.

"(I was) watching a movie on my phone and heard this 'POW' and see this guy running around the bus," passenger Dwayne Willoughby said. "So, I just dropped to the ground, and then I felt blood trickling. So I got the camera and started looking. I got a little wound on my head and that was it."

"I thought it was a rock. Can't be a rock," Willoughby said. "The glass is too tough to be a rock, so it was a bullet. I found the bullet on the ground and the METRO bus glass saved my life pretty much."

METRO Houston took to social media to share that bus 212 route has been detoured due to a police investigation.

