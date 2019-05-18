Meth lab uncovered after man found unconscious on lawn

LONG ISLAND, New York -- An apparent chemical laboratory was found in a detached garage on Long Island Friday after police were called on a report of a man passed out on the lawn.

Arriving officers found an unconscious male in the side yard, and the ensuing investigation found a heat source and chemicals that appeared to be cooking in the garage.

"The Nassau County Fire Marshal's Office hazardous materials team and recon team is presently operating at the scene of a chemical lab in the garage of a private home," authorities said in a statement. "There was one civilian removed by LBFD Ambulance in serious condition."

There are some evacuations, all believed to be precautionary, but police could not say how many.
The man found outside the garage was taken to the hospital with a head injury. It is unknown know if he sustained an injury in the lab, possibly becoming faint or light-headed and fell, or if he was assaulted, possibly during a robbery attempt.

Authorities later confirmed it to be a methamphetamine lab.

Nassau County police are leading the investigation, assisted by the DEA and the New York State Police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkdrug busthazmatu.s. & worldmeth lab
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News