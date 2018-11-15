House fire turns into drug investigation after meth found inside townhome in NE Harris Co.

A house fire is now a drug investigation after the fire marshal's office confirms it found methamphetamine inside a townhome in northeast Harris County.

Authorities say the first sign of trouble came around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when firefighters from the Eastex Fire Department were called out to the scene in the 12000 block of West Village Drive.

Heavy smoke and flames poured from one unit and soon the fire spread to a second unit.

At first, the firefighters went in the home, but things got so bad they had to pull out and fight the fire from the outside.

Shortly after the fire was out, firefighters found what appeared to be methamphetamine and called out the HazMat team.

They went into the burned home in special protective suits.

The sheriff's office and the fire marshal are looking into the cause of the fire and the source of the drugs found in the home.

ABC13 is told it's possible drugs were being made there, but that is also still under investigation.

