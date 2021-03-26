rocket

VIDEO: Streak of lights over Pacific Northwest was burning space debris from SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket

SEATTLE -- Burning debris from a rocket lit up Pacific Northwest skies Thursday night, the National Weather Service in Seattle said.

"The widely reported bright objects in the sky were debris from a Falcon 9 rocket 2nd stage that did not successfully have a deorbit burn," the service said in a tweet about the astral occurrence that the Seattle Times reported was seen shortly after 9 p.m.

There were no reports of damage or other impacts on the ground.

The rocket delivered Starlink satellites, built in Redmond, Washington, into orbit earlier this week, the Times reported.

SpaceX said Wednesday that the Falcon 9's first stage returned to Earth and landed as planned on its ocean-going barge off the coast of Florida.

RELATED: SpaceX Mars prototype rocket nails landing, but then explodes
EMBED More News Videos

Wednesday's launch of Space X was near perfect, until its landing. Watch the video above to watch the moment it launched and the perfect landing!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywashingtonoregonspacexrocketcaught on videou.s. & worldspace
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
ROCKET
SpaceX rocket launches more Starlink satellites
SpaceX Mars prototype rocket nails landing, but then explodes
Pentagon: US contractor dies in rocket attack at Iraq air base
Blue Origin launches New Shepard Mission NS-14
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cruz leads GOP senators in US-Mexico border tour
Dozens of guns seized daily as violent crime 'never stops'
Carlos Correa says he turned down Astros' $120 million offer
Sunshine sticks around through Friday, rain returns this weekend
Pedestrian was going to help driver in crash when he was killed
Mom told police she and husband had sex while son was dying
Bank worker faces 2nd charge of stealing customer's nude photos
Show More
Cypress mom of 5 who got COVID-19 after giving birth dies
Disney Channel stars help ABC13 surprise Wharton Co. students
'Lonesome Dove' novelist Larry McMurtry dies at 84
Deshaun Watson evidence not in yet at HPD, police say
Woman charged with murder after ex-husband found dead
More TOP STORIES News