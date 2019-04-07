Metal hook shatters teen's windshield on Dallas highway

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) -- A metal hook flew off a vehicle and crashed through a car's windshield, hitting the teen driver on her hip.Sierra Biddulph was driving with her mother on the Dallas North Tollway when the hook broke through her windshield."All of a sudden there was this loud explosion and I felt something hit my hip. I couldn't see very well," said Sierra.Sierra only has a driver's permit."I could tell she was so rattled by the experience but she did such a great job. she stayed in control," said her mother Carolyn Biddulph.The hook weighs about a pound and hit the car at 50 miles per hour, shattering the entire windshield.Luckily, no one was injured. DPS says this should be a reminder for drivers to properly secure loads and always keep a safe following distance.