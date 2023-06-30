Surveillance video shows gunman wanted in deadly taqueria shooting in NE Houston

Video shows the suspect standing by the walk-up window at the taqueria. He was seen fleeing in a silver or gray early-model Chey pickup truck with lifted axles and chrome wheels.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- New surveillance video from Houston police shows a suspect wanted in the deadly shooting of a man outside a taqueria in northeast Houston.

The shooting happened at 10:25 p.m. Tuesday outside a taqueria at 8806 Mesa Road.

A witness told HPD that he and his 21-year-old cousin were sitting in the car, eating in the restaurant parking lot.

When the victim got out of the car to get salsa at the restaurant, he was shot multiple times by the suspect, HPD said.

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

In a later update, HPD said they believed the suspect and the victim were possibly meeting for a narcotics transaction. They said narcotics were found inside the vehicle the victim and the cousin were in.

Surveillance video shows the suspect standing by the walk-up window at the taqueria. After the shooting, the suspect is seen fleeing in a silver or gray early-model Chevrolet pickup truck with after-market details such as lifted axles and chrome wheels.

Investigators described the suspect involved as a Black male, 18 to 21 years old, about 5'5" and 140 to 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on the identity and/or whereabouts of the unknown suspect is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

