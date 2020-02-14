Mercedes G-Wagon rolls down embankment after crash in Midtown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Mercedes G-Wagon SUV had to be lifted from an embankment after a rollover crash in Midtown Friday morning.

Officials say that around 2:15 a.m. a car heading southbound on Hamilton slammed into the SUV traveling eastbound on Elgin, causing it to veer off the road.

The SUV went through a chain link fence and down a concrete embankment.


Houston TranStar cameras captured the moment a heavy-duty wrecker pulled the vehicle out of the embankment.

At least one person was taken to the hospital.

Police are looking into whether one of the drivers ran a red light.

The G-Class SUVs retail around $130,000.
