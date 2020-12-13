hanukkah

Hanukkah: Houston Menorah lighting at city hall celebrates 25th year

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner held a ceremony in front of city hall at Hermann Square to light the Public Menorah.

The program will featured addresses by dignitaries Houston City Council Member Abbie Kamin, Jewish community leader and chair of the Jewish Federation Robert Lapin, and Turner.

"The Holiday of Chanukah contains a universal message for people of all faiths; namely that good will ultimately triumph over evil, freedom over oppression, and light over darkness," said Rabbi Moishe Traxler, the Director of Chabad Outreach of Houston. "This is symbolized by kindling the Menorah. By adding another candle each night, we learn the lesson of increasing in goodness and kindness. A lesson so terribly pertinent in our times."

Hanukkah is a Jewish holiday that lasts for eight nights.

