Houston's Menorah Parade to honor first responders

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As Hanukkah begins, dozens of vehicles adorned with menorahs are set to roll in the 18th annual Chanukah Parade from southwest Houston this evening.
Hanukkah is a Jewish holiday that lasts for eight nights and begins at sunset tonight.
This year's parade will honor first responders in the greater Houston area, according to organizers.
"First responders play a critical role in caring for our community," said Rabbi Mendy Traxler, event organizer. "Chanukah is all about light dispelling darkness. Chanukah is a perfect time to honor the work of these great individuals who serve as beacons of light and goodness in our community."
More than 70 vehicles are expected to participate and will feature a children's event at 5:15 p.m. with music and Chanukah gift boxes.
The parade will begin at 5:45 p.m. at the Chabad Outreach of Houston at 11000 Fondren Road in southwest Houston. The procession is scheduled to travel throughout the city.
Also known as the Festival of Lights or the Feast of Dedication, the holiday celebrates the rededication of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem following the Maccabean revolt against the Syrian-Greek army. The holiday commemorates the rededication of the Holy Temple.
