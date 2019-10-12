Men wanted for robbing elderly women at Walmart: Police

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A trio of men is being sought after a series of robberies targeting the elderly at a Walmart, authorities said.

The men are accused of approaching elderly women and distracting them and then stealing their wallets, according to a Facebook post by the League City Police Dept.



"The suspects then immediately go to Target League City and purchase gift cards with the stolen credit cards," the post stated.

RELATED: Help needed in identifying suspects who allegedly robbed elderly woman at Family Dollar

If you know the men in the images from surveillance cameras, you're asked to contact Detective Digby at (281) 554-1861.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
league cityelderly womancrimerobberyelderlyvictimscrime preventionwalmarttarget
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hard Rock Hotel under construction collapses
Astros vs. Yankees: What to know about the ALCS rematch
Here are the walk-up songs for the Houston Astros
George Springer made an Astros beer, but you can't drink it yet
Here's what the Astros will be paying some players in 2020
Meet the ladies behind the Houston Astros
Astros fans turn side hustle into thriving t-shirt biz
Show More
Man found in attic after game of hide-and-seek with officers
What to wear as you cheer on the Astros
What do you do after an ALDS win? Visit cancer patients
Astros' 3rd postseason win means a 3rd mural in Houston
Chilly weekend ahead, stormy next week
More TOP STORIES News