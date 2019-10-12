Men wanted for robbing elderly women at Walmart: Police

The men are accused of approaching elderly women and distracting them and then stealing their wallets, according to a Facebook post by the League City Police Dept.
"The suspects then immediately go to Target League City and purchase gift cards with the stolen credit cards," the post stated.
RELATED: Help needed in identifying suspects who allegedly robbed elderly woman at Family Dollar
If you know the men in the images from surveillance cameras, you're asked to contact Detective Digby at (281) 554-1861.