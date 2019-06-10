Men try to force girl wearing bathing suit into trunk of car in possible abduction

By ABC7.com staff
RIVERSIDE, California -- Police in California are investigating a possible child abduction.

Surveillance video shows what appears to be two men forcing a young girl to get in the trunk of a car Sunday night.

One of the men eventually grabs the girl and puts her in the back seat.

The girl appears to be between 10 and 15 years old, wearing a pink or red bathing suit.

Investigators say they have not received any reports of missing or runaway children.

The men were described as Hispanic, both with short hair or shaved heads, wearing black T-shirts, dark shorts, white socks and white shoes.

The vehicle involved is described as a newer Nissan Altima or Maxima, chrome trim, black wheels, dark tinted windows, minor collision damage on the right rear quarter-panel, with a possible California license plate that began with the characters 7UH.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Brett Stennett at 951-353-7213 or Detective Dan Mercadefe at 951-353-7103.
