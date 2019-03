EMBED >More News Videos Raw video shows a fight between two women and two girls at the Cardi B concert at RodeoHouston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A fight broke out at the Wine Garden at RodeoHouston before country star Luke Combs took the stage Wednesday night.The video shows several groups of men slugging out.It's unknown if anyone was arrested or injured in the melee.RodeoHouston said they were unaware of the incident and that it was probably handled by nearby officers.It was the second brawl at the rodeo so far this year. On March 1, several women were caught on video fighting at the Cardi B concert.