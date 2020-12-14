2 killed in apartment shooting in Spring

Deputies were called to the 2400 block of Spring Rain Drive late in the morning.
While two men were found with gunshot wounds, the circumstances were not immediately disclosed.
The sheriff's office said homicide investigators are looking into the deaths.
Homicide investigators and PIO are en route to an apartment in the 2400 block of Spring Rain Drive, where two men have died from apparent gunshot wounds. Updates will be given from the scene. #hounews pic.twitter.com/D3W9oUxiF8— HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 14, 2020
