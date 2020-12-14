2 killed in apartment shooting in Spring

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men were shot to death at an apartment complex Monday in Spring, the Harris County Sheriff's Office reported.

Deputies were called to the 2400 block of Spring Rain Drive late in the morning.

While two men were found with gunshot wounds, the circumstances were not immediately disclosed.

The sheriff's office said homicide investigators are looking into the deaths.



This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

