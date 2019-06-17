Men of faith show outpouring support for Kamren Jones' grieving dad during Father's Day weekend

By Stefania Okolie
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Father's Day for Kenyatta Jones will likely never be the same.

The single father of seven spent his Father's Day weekend burying his 11-year old son, Kamren Jones.

On Sunday, he was embraced by a group of men at a "Encourage Black Father's" event.

The initiative led by community activist Derick Muhamed.

"I felt his spirit. His strength is inspiring to me. He's lost a child and to hear the optimism in his voice is very inspiring and it inspired me, too. I believe it will inspire other fathers as well," said Muhamed.

Standing in a circle, the fathers in attendance wrapped their arms around Kenyatta and four of his sons who came with him. They prayed for the grieving father.

"That's the most important part, healing. And it's nice that people are doing nice things, giving nice things. But to actually do something that's gonna affect me in the long run, that's all I could ask for," Jones said.

Kamren was laid to rest on Saturday in north Houston.

Harris County Sheriff's Investigators are still searching for whoever is responsible for the shooting.

Family friends have set up a go fund me page to help the father and his kids.

