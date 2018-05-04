2 men in middle of divorce killed inside million-dollar home in apparent murder-suicide

EMBED </>More Videos

Friends are stunned by news of Ben and Rene Ruiz's deaths in southwest Houston. (KTRK)

Shelley Childers
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The news of Ben and Rene Ruiz's deaths come as a shock for the many people who described the couple as happy, loving and groundbreaking in the gay community.

Houston police say the men, who were in the midst of a divorce, died in a murder-suicide inside a million-dollar home near the Galleria.

Their bodies were discovered Thursday inside a bathroom at their home on Markham Street near Weslayan.

"It's not truly set in yet," said Ben's longtime friend, Edward Sanchez. "I think deep down inside I'm waiting to hear from him."

Sanchez said the couple helped pave the path for the Houston gay community. Ben was a cosmetics director at Laura Mercier.

"They were really kind of pillars of the community when they decided they were going to get married. This was before gay marriage was legal in the United States, this was before it was even legal to get a marriage license in Houston," Sanchez said.

WATCH: What investigators know of the couple's deaths
EMBED More News Videos

Houston police say two men killed in an apparent murder-suicide were going through a divorce.


Investigators said police were called to the home for a welfare check after a close and longtime friend of the couple got a disturbing text.

Police say the cause of death is a murder-suicide.

Eyewitness News learned the couple, who have been common law married since 1996, have a marriage license from 2016 but recently filed for divorce in March.

"I knew that they amicably decided that they weren't going to be together," Sanchez said.



Sanchez says there was never any indication of anger or tension that would lead to violence on this scale.

"I hope that they find peace. They deserve that, they deserve to have peace," Sanchez said.

EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness News reporter Jeff Ehling is live at the scene near the Galleria where two men were found dead inside a home.

Follow Shelley Childers on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murder suicideshootinglgbtgayhomicide investigationHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
Show More
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
More News