armed robbery

2 men wanted for robbing woman at gunpoint at her apartment in Montrose area, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman robbed at gunpoint upon entering apartment, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men are wanted for breaking into a woman's apartment in the Montrose area and holding her at gunpoint until she handed over her cell phone and valuables, according to police.

Back on Oct. 20, 2021, police said a woman was arriving at her apartment in the 1900 block of West Gray when she noticed damage to her door. She realized the inside deadbolt was locked but figured her husband was home, so she knocked on the door, according to police.

That's when two men opened the door. One of them pointed a gun at her face and demanded her belongings, according to police. Once they got what that they wanted, they ran off.

During an investigation, police said they discovered the men had also broken into another apartment where they stole a handgun. Police believe that the gun used on the woman may have been the stolen one.

That suspect was caught on the apartment camera. Police described the suspects as Black men.



If you have any information related to the investigation, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrimerobberysketchapartmentcaught on cameraarmed robbery
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARMED ROBBERY
HPD looking for suspect in string of armed robberies in W. Houston
Family to say final goodbye to 9-year-old at funeral
Video shows robbery at Chase bank that led to 9-year-old killed
Family of robbery victim charged with death of 9-year-old speaks
TOP STORIES
Man found shot in the neck and car left in a ditch, police say
Deputies fire back at armed man in Magnolia-area home
Katy man pleads guilty to conspiring attack on US power grids
HPD looking for suspect in string of armed robberies in W. Houston
CDC eases COVID mask guidelines for 70% of country
City of Houston suspends face mask policy for employees
A cold and windy Friday
Show More
Murdered deputy planned to quit security job over safety concerns
Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson as Supreme Court pick
US, European Union agree to freeze assets of Russia's Putin, Lavrov
Family to say final goodbye to 9-year-old at funeral
Texas parents of trans youth concerned over Gov. Abbott's directive
More TOP STORIES News