Memorial Park jogger says she was attacked on trail

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman claims she was attacked at Memorial Park while she was jogging on Christmas Eve morning.According to police, someone called 911 just before 5 a.m. stating a woman had been attacked by a man wearing camouflage clothing.Police say the woman got away from the attacker who disappeared into the woods.Officers detained one man at the scene, but he was later released.As the investigation continues, runners say this serves as a reminder to always keep an eye on the trails, especially when it's dark."I try to come before it gets dark and I try to come with people," one jogger told ABC13."I suggest that be ready to get them off of you," said runner George Russell. "You never know."Anyone with information about the alleged attack is asked to contact Houston Police.