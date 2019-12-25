Memorial Park jogger says she was attacked on trail

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman claims she was attacked at Memorial Park while she was jogging on Christmas Eve morning.

According to police, someone called 911 just before 5 a.m. stating a woman had been attacked by a man wearing camouflage clothing.

Police say the woman got away from the attacker who disappeared into the woods.

Officers detained one man at the scene, but he was later released.

As the investigation continues, runners say this serves as a reminder to always keep an eye on the trails, especially when it's dark.

"I try to come before it gets dark and I try to come with people," one jogger told ABC13.

"I suggest that be ready to get them off of you," said runner George Russell. "You never know."

Anyone with information about the alleged attack is asked to contact Houston Police.

Follow Stefania Okolie on Instagram and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonsafetyjoggingattackrunningwoman attackedmemorial park
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas mom delivering Christmas presents thrown in Mexican jail
Murdered Austin mom's baby daughter reunited with family
Garbage truck driver leaves surprise gift for 2-year-old fan
ABC13 Evening News for December 24, 2019
Hunt continues for stolen sculpture worth $11,000
Man fatally shoots man who was chasing him with pipe: police
3-month-old suffocates while family is asleep
Show More
J.J. Watt returns to practice after pectoral muscle tear
Mother of murdered Austin mom on suspect: 'I was uneasy with her'
67 rabbits and 3 dogs were 'living in filth' inside Katy home, officials say
Man shot to death after answering knock on apartment door
1000 pieces of Houston costume shop's magic collection up for grabs
More TOP STORIES News