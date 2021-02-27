plane crash

3 killed, home evacuated after small plane crashes in north Georgia

HALL COUNTY, Ga. -- Officials say three people are dead and a home was evacuated after a single-engine plane heading to Florida crashed in north Georgia late Friday night.

The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. along Memorial Park Drive and Atlanta Highway near Gainesville, ABC-affiliate WSB-TV reported.

Investigators said the plane crashed into a ravine in the area.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said Dan Delonce, 44, of Gainesville, Georgia, Courtney Flanders, 45, of Gainesville, Georgia and Matthew Delonce, 39, of Ohio, were killed in the crash.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration told ABC News that the flight took off from an airport in Gainesville and was en route to Daytona Beach, Florida.

The plane crashed less than a mile from a neighborhood of mobile homes.

Four adults and a child were evacuated from a nearby home after fuel fell in the area. The American Red Cross is currently working with said family to find temporary housing.

The FAA released the following statement about the crash:

"A single-engine Cessna 182 crashed about two miles northeast of the Lee Gilmer Memorial Airport in Gainesville, Ga., around 6:10 p.m. local time yesterday. Preliminary information indicates three people were aboard. Please check with local authorities for the names and conditions of the occupants. The aircraft crashed shortly after departing from Gainesville on a planned flight to Daytona Beach. The FAA will release the tail number of the aircraft after investigators verify it at the accident site. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates. Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
georgiafaafatal crashnationalu.s. & worldplane crash
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PLANE CRASH
Pilot injured in small plane crash in Waller County
Single-engine plane crashes near Brazoria Co. airport
Pilot killed in crash jumped into runaway plane, FAA says
2 killed in Montgomery Co. plane crash have been identified
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 deputy constables injured in crash with Tesla
Deputy hospitalized after NW Harris Co. crash
Bond set for man accused of driving truck containing 'explosive-type' items
Man rescued from NW Houston bayou after 6 hours
Here's a recap of the news for Saturday, Feb. 27
66-year-old man with dementia missing from Spring
Temperatures climb before a weak cold front approaches
Show More
J&J vaccine endorsed for authorization as COVID surge hangs in balance
House passes $1.9T COVID relief bill
NASA renames HQ after 1 of 'Hidden Figures' women
ERCOT revokes Griddy's rights to operate over 'payment breach'
13 Investigates consumers' pain after years of power grid neglect
More TOP STORIES News