74-year-old COVID patient dies amid his family's push for Memorial Hermann to give him ivermectin

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A 74-year-old man, whose family sought a court order against Memorial Hermann over his COVID-19 treatment, has died.Pete Lopez of Richmond had been at Memorial Hermann Sugar Land for almost a month battling COVID-19. According to his family, he was put on a ventilator on Aug. 19.His family, who has been appealing with Memorial Hermann to administer won a court order for the hospital to treat him with the controversial drug.Despite the family's court order win, they claimed the hospital refused to administer the drug.His family described him as the patriarch of the family. The Vietnam War combat veteran suffered a heart attack a few years ago, but his family said he's otherwise healthy. In fact, they couldn't get him to slow down.Lopez's granddaughter, Gabrielle Snider, said they exhausted all options. That's why they pushed for the hospital to use ivermectin.The FDA has approved its use in people for the treatment of specific parasitic diseases, but not COVID-19.According to Snider, Lopez was previously prescribed ivermectin by VA Medical Center, but he was admitted to the hospital before he was able to take it."He had the prescription with him at the hospital and the doctors knew that," Snider told Eyewitness News on Sunday. "We have been asking them to administer it since day one."A judge signed a court order in favor of the family on Sept. 3, according to documents.Despite the ruling, Lopez still has not received the drug, according to his family.Over the weekend, Memorial Hermann released the following statement in regard to the case:Lopez's family did not wish to say whether Lopez was vaccinated or not.According to the family's attorney, Ralph Lorigo who won similar cases in New York and Chicago, Memorial Hermann filed an appeal. However, Lorigo said the hospital was still violating the court order.It's not immediately known how Lopez's family intends to approach legal matters following their loved one's death.