Memorial Hermann to allow hospital visitors starting Monday

One visitor (over the age of 18) will be allowed per patient per day.

Age restrictions do not apply to visitors 18 and under who show up to the emergency center with a patient. Minors who accompany emergency center patients may remain with the patient.

Visiting hours for all Memorial Hermann hospitals, TIRR Memorial Hermann and Katy Rehab are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Visitors of day surgery patients will be allowed to remain onsite until the patient is discharged as long as social distancing is not compromised in the waiting area.

No overnight visitors are allowed.

No visitors will be allowed for any patient in isolation.

Visitors may utilize hospital cafeterias and cafés

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Guests will be allowed to visit their loved ones at Memorial Hermann hospital starting Monday.In a statement from the hospital, one visitor per patient per day will be allowed, as permitted by Texas law, beginning June 1.The new policy applies to all Memorial Hermann hospitals, as well as TIRR Memorial Hermann and Katy Rehab.Memorial Hermann's outpatient facilities, including Memorial Hermann Imaging Centers, breast care centers, sports medicine & rehabilitation locations and Memorial Hermann Medical Group clinics will continue to enforce a no-visitor policy with very limited exceptions until further notice to ensure social distancing can be achieved in waiting areas.University Place, a Memorial Hermann Skilled Nursing Facility and independent adult living community, will also continue to restrict all visitors in compliance with state guidelines for nursing centers.All visitors will be required to pass a health screening and will be provided a mask to wear upon entry and throughout their entire visit.Additional details of the updated visitor policy include:Memorial Hermann continues to encourage the use of video chat programs on your personal device to visit with loved ones who cannot visit in person.