Memorial Hermann brings back 'No visitors' policy due to COVID-19 spike in Houston

One adult visitor (18 and over) per laboring, antepartum and postpartum patient per day. This same visitor may stay overnight.

One parent/guardian visitor per pediatric patient per day. This same visitor may stay overnight.

One adult visitor for patients with life-threatening injuries. This same visitor may stay overnight.

One visitor for patients receiving emergent care. [Age restrictions do not apply to visitors under 18 who present in the Emergency Center with a patient. Minors who accompany Emergency Center patients must remain with the patient.]

One adult visitor for patients at the time of discharge following a surgery or procedure.

Family members for patients in hospice or supportive medicine.

Patients with a disability or other medical condition who need assistance communicating with staff will be evaluated for potential visitor exceptions on a case-by-case basis.

One parent/guardian visitor for pediatric patients.

One primary caregiver, such as a guardian or adult caregiver of a dependent patient or individual accompanying patient with special needs, for adult patients.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In efforts to combat the increasing spread of COVID-19 cases, Memorial Hermann is reinstating its 'no visitor policy' at all facilities.The hospital's policy goes into effect on Aug. 11 at all facilities across the system."Memorial Hermann believes this difficult decision is necessary to protect the health and safety of our employees, physician partners, patients and the community as our environment continues to quickly evolve," the hospital system shared in a release.Hospital volunteers will still be allowed to continue serving if they choose. With its policy in place, there will be limited exceptions and all approved visitors will be required to clear a health screening.For all acute care hospitals, Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital, TIRR Memorial Hermann, Memorial Hermann Rehabilitation Hospital-Katy and Memorial Hermann Prevention & Recovery Center:For the following outpatient facilities, including Outpatient Imaging Departments, Sports Medicine & Rehabilitation clinics, Convenient Care Centers, MHMG locations, MNA Clinics and the Davis Clinic, TIRR Memorial Hermann Outpatient Rehabilitation Centers and Memorial Hermann Rehabilitation Hospital-Katy Outpatient Rehabilitation Center:For more information and details on the updated visitor policy, visit