Health & Fitness

Memorial Hermann introduces new visitation restrictions amid uptick in COVID-19 cases

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Memorial Hermann Health System announced Wednesday that it's modifying its visitation policy.

On Dec.3, Memorial Hermann will move to a virtual visitation policy for patient families and friends, and not allow in-person visits until further notice.

The new policy will apply to all Memorial Hermann facilities.

RELATED: Woman's Hospital of Texas changes its visitation policy amid increasing COVID-19 cases

"As cases in the Greater Houston area continue to rise, we believe this difficult decision is necessary to protect the health of everyone as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve," the release read.

Memorial Hermann said its only exemptions to the no-visitor policy will include:

  • One adult (18 and over) visitor for laboring women.
  • One adult visitor (parent or guardian) for pediatric patients.
  • Family members for patients in hospice or supportive medicine.
  • One visitor for patients receiving emergency care.
  • One adult visitor for patients at the time of discharge following a surgery or procedure.
  • Patients with a disability or other medical condition who need assistance communicating with staff will be evaluated for potential visitor exceptions on a case-by-case basis.


The exempted visitors will be required to clear a health screening before entering the facility, and wear a mask that will be provided by the hospital at all times.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshospitalcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some Houstonians to receive up to $1,200 in stimulus payments
Texas to get 1.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses this month
2 sons lose parents in Katy-area murder-suicide
Mayor Turner says COVID-19 curfew is 'nuclear option'
Mom battling COVID-19 put on ventilator after delivering twins
Scattered rain and thunderstorms to continue into the evening
2 charged with shooting at rap showcase that killed 3
Show More
UH-SMU football game postponed for 2nd time this season
Person suffers burns to hands during fire near UH campus
Researchers return from remote island to COVID-stricken society
Man dies after car hydroplanes on wet roads in Texas City
Shop #BeLocalish Holiday Deals and Steals
More TOP STORIES News