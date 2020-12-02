Memorial Hermann introduces new visitation restrictions amid uptick in COVID-19 cases

On Dec.3, Memorial Hermann will move to a virtual visitation policy for patient families and friends, and not allow in-person visits until further notice.
The new policy will apply to all Memorial Hermann facilities.
"As cases in the Greater Houston area continue to rise, we believe this difficult decision is necessary to protect the health of everyone as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve," the release read.
Memorial Hermann said its only exemptions to the no-visitor policy will include:
- One adult (18 and over) visitor for laboring women.
- One adult visitor (parent or guardian) for pediatric patients.
- Family members for patients in hospice or supportive medicine.
- One visitor for patients receiving emergency care.
- One adult visitor for patients at the time of discharge following a surgery or procedure.
- Patients with a disability or other medical condition who need assistance communicating with staff will be evaluated for potential visitor exceptions on a case-by-case basis.
The exempted visitors will be required to clear a health screening before entering the facility, and wear a mask that will be provided by the hospital at all times.